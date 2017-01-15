62nd Jio Filmfare Awards: Shabana Azmi, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Win Big

Mumbai: Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi received the Best Actor in a Supporting Role awards at the iconic Filmfare Awards here, while Shatrughan Sinha won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With four awards, Karaj Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the most celebrated films in the star-studded event.

While Aijit Singh won the Best Playback (Male) for the title song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pritam bagged the Best Music Director and the Best Music Album. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for Best Lyrics for "Channa Mereya" from the same film.

After winning the award, Pritam said, "My first thanks to KJo. Without him it wouldn't have been possible. I want to take this award home for my children."

Neha Bhasin won the Best Playback Singer (Female) for 'Jag ghoomeya' from Sultan. Holding her precious 'black lady', Neha hummed the song and said, "I would like to thank the entire team of Filmfare, you guys rock!"

The film Kapoor and Sons won three awards - Rishi Kapoor won The Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male); Adil Shaikh won Best Choreography for "Kar Gayi Chul" and Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre won Best Story.

On the other hand, the much acclaimed film "Neerja" won four awards. Shabana Azmi won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe won for Best Production Design; Mitesh Munchandani won for Best Cinematography and Monisha R. Baldawa won the award for Best Editing.

This year Shatrughan Sinha received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award presented by his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha.

After winning the award, the veteran actor said, "Many people feel if you get the Lifetime Achievement Award it's the end, but I feel it's just the beginning."

Sonakshi added, "He always said I'm his first and favourite Filmfare award. But I'm very happy he has received it today."