64th National Awards: President Pranab Mukherjee Honours Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Zaira Wasim; See Photos
Image: Twitter
It is indeed a big day for several big and popular names from our showbiz industry. For their perseverance and commitment gets acknowledged with the prestigious National Awards. President Pranab Mukherjee today presented the 64th National Awards to the winners in the capital today.
Over the years, credibility of #NationalFilmAwards has increased thanks to the utmost sincerity, honesty and neutrality of the jury members. pic.twitter.com/MJLkVr7HSO
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 3, 2017
The 64th National Film Awards jury – which was chaired by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan – had declared the winners on April 7.
While Akshay Kumar was chosen as Best Actor for Rustom, Surabhi C.M. was named Best Actress for Malayalam movie Minnaminungu - The Firefly. Akshay's performance in thriller Rustom -- a film loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case – was appreciated for "a perfect portrayal of a character caught in personal and social turmoil".
See how happy @MVenkaiahNaidu @AKFansGroup best actor #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/IwqNL1nJ3V
— Abhinay Singh (@abhisatna) May 3, 2017
An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee conferring Actor @akshaykumar #BestActor Award at #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/JE7hynQQy9
— MIB India (@MIB_India) May 3, 2017
Surabhi was honoured for displaying her genius in portraying both pain and elation of a mother in a appalling social condition in the Malayalam film.
Veteran actor Manoj Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actor awards for his performance in Marathi film Dashakriya. Kashmir-born actress Zaira Wasim - who has lauded for depicting a female sportsperson's battle with the society with maturity in Dangal was also awarded by the jury under the Best Supporting Actor category. Zaira had essayed the role of young Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.
#Dangal actress and the winner of #NationalFilmAwards actress in a supporting role #ZairaWasim at the ceremony pic.twitter.com/sdYRWLIYIR
— MissKyra (@MissKyra12) May 3, 2017
Sonam won National Film Award Special Mention for her performance in Neerja.
Neerja is a biographical thriller film, whose plot centers on the hijacking of a Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 1986. It tells the heroic tale of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess, who lost her life while saving others.
WATCH NOW :64th #NationalFilmAwards LIVE on @DDNational @DD_Bharati & Live-Stream on : https://t.co/5oaeHT8UJZ pic.twitter.com/jm9DPpPolv
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2017
WATCH NOW : @sonamakapoor at presentation of #NationalFilmAwards ceremony on @DDNational & Live-Stream on : https://t.co/5oaeHT8UJZ pic.twitter.com/OL1MoLEqxY
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2017
Actress @sonamakapoor, #Surabhi & Actor #AdilHussain at #Rehearsal of 64th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/G0G0WTJeWm
— MIB India (@MIB_India) May 2, 2017
Handsome Hunk, Superstar @akshaykumar sir at #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/yI58yqun4e
— AKSHAY K Mumbai Fans (@MumbaiAkkians) May 3, 2017
#NationalFilmAwards
So proud of you sir @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/GiQ6FmnLJf
— Akshay kumar Arab Fc (@AkshaykumarAFC) May 3, 2017
#Rehearsal: Message by Special Mention Awardee Actor #AdilHussain at 64th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/Rt53tdj21h
— MIB India (@MIB_India) May 2, 2017
LIVE: Best Playback Singer #ImanChakraborty performing at #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/jDUYywiHn1
— MIB India (@MIB_India) May 3, 2017
