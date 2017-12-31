7 Times Indian Web Series ​Portrayed​ Millennial Relationships On Point in 2017​

With the advent of several online platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Viu, the options for binge-watching are only increasing. And as 2017 comes to an end and we gear up to welcome 2018 with open arms, here's a look back at some of the Indian web series that decided to portray the dynamics of millennial relationships on point in the year gone by.- It's a story which revolves around a young couple, Shefali and Bunny. Starting from happy, loving, chirpy love birds, sadly the story turns into a nightmare. The web series which has got an 8.4 rating on IMDb tells us how communication gap between parents and children is ruining the lives of both.- Starring the vivacious Dhanya Balakrishna and Anirudh Thotapalli, PillA is an urban comedy that deals with the subject of pre-marital pregnancy by Viu.- Yupp Tv's Endukila web series talks about a certain amount of bad luck is inevitable in everybody’s life but what if, there is only bad luck in a person’s entire life. And what if such a person falls in love with a beautiful woman.- The web-series The Other Love Story is a tale of same sex love between two neighbours who live in Bengaluru and is set in the 90s.-The show is based on a couple, Abhishek and Ananya, who are in a live-in relationship and the challenges they face during their courtship as live-in partners. Most love stories end with a happily ever after, but Abhi and Ananya take it to a different level.’-‘Boys Will Be Boys’ is a funny take on boys all over the world, who possess a typical DNA which cannot be understood easily.‘Men The Real Victims’ is another series by ‘Shitty Ideas Trending’ which is a hilarious and satirical take on how guys are tortured by girls on different occasions.- The different problems that arise between couples before they tie the knot and after, the issues faced by couples who don't believe in the concept of marriage and the complications in the life of a divorcee.