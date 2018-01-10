A Film Must Entertain Everyone to be a Blockbuster: Salman Khan On Tiger Zinda Hai Success

: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, elated over the success of his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, says for a film to become a blockbuster, it needs to entertain across the spectrum.The high-octane actioner has so far collected Rs 311.88 since its Dec 22, 2017 release. It is the third Salman Khan film to hit Rs 300 crore after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan."A film needs to always entertain and it needs to entertain everyone to become a blockbuster," Salman said in a statement."'Tiger Zinda Hai' is entertaining children, youngsters, adults and families. This is the perfect holiday film for everyone to go to the theatres. Because the film is universal and has a very strong emotional connect in Tiger and Zoya's love story and in our message that humanity is above everything, it has become successful," he added.Salman says the story of Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is the reason behind the "huge success of the film".He also credited the film's success to the hard work of the cast and crew."The success of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is the result of everyone's hard work. Everyone who has worked on this film, has given his or her 200 percent and that is why the film has connected to the audiences," added the actor, who has especially loved how the movie's dialogues elicited claps, and the action scenes by Katrina and him were received with whistles.