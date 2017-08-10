A Fun Film With Great Music: Shruti Seth on Atomic Blonde

: Hollywood actress Charlize Theron's action avatar in Atomic Blonde has found a fan in Indian actress Shruti Seth."It is always nice to see women kick some ass. I read somewhere that she has performed her own stunts, Which I think is incredible. All in all it's a fun, stylized film with great music and a fantastic soundtrack which is very reminiscent of the 80s and the 90s," Shruti said on the sidelines of a premiere of the movie here.The premiere was held here earlier this week as part of the MAMI year round programme in association with PVR Pictures and VKAOO.Directed by David Leitch, the movie is based on a 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City. Set in 1989, the story revolves around a spy who has to find a list of double agents who are being smuggled into the West on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall.It also features Lorraine Broughton, James McAvoy, David Percival, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman, Emmett Kurzfeld and Toby Jones.The premiere saw names like Akshay Oberoi, Rajshri Deshpande, Tanuja Chandra, Ranvir Shorey, Raaghav Chanana, Kanu Behl, Rohan Sippy, Rajat Barmecha and Mozez Singh in attendance.Singh described Theron as "fierce and badass" and Raaghav said: "I loved it. Something about a strong sexy woman like Charlize Theron kicking some ass is pretty cool to watch."