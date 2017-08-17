A Gentleman: Jacqueline-Sidharth Set the Screen On Fire in Bandook Meri Laila

The most awaited song of A Gentleman: Sunder Susheel Risky, Bandook Meri Laila is here and it is soaring the mercury high!Touted as the sexiest action song Bandook Meri Laila showcases Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez shedding the Sundar and Susheel avatar and donning the Risky side.The funky fusion of the new age R&B sung by Ash King has Sidharth Malhotra rapping for the first time along with Raftaar.The song was introduced in the trailer and the immense response to the groovy song forced the makers to release the full-fledged Bandook Meri Laila.Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry is the highlight of the song (and the film in general). The sizzling chemistry between the duo is literally setting the screen on fire.The catchy lyrics and interesting rap teamed with foot tapping beats is sure to rule the charts in no time. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is penned by Vayu.Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to announce the release of the song. The actor said, "Here it is! My fav track! #BandookMeriLaila http://bit.ly/BandookMeriLaila … @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @TSeries @SachinJigarLive"The gorgeous diva shared the song saying, "This song is on fire 🔥 #BandookMeriLaila out now! http://bit.ly/BandookMeriLaila … @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries @SachinJigarLive #SexyAction".Bandook Meri Laila is the fourth song from the film after 'Disco Disco ', 'Baat Ban Jaye' and 'Chandralekha'. The actors had earlier said, 'Bandook Meri Laila' is their favorite song, after watching the song we can rightly understand why so!Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.