A Gentleman-Sundar, Susheel, Risky Tweet Review: Live

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, this action comedy has Malhotra essaying two different personalities if not two different roles. Gaurav is nice, enterprising and he even just bought a house in Miami. He's sushil, sundar and even has a minivan. Rishi is Risky (oh, how clever) and basically the Ethan Hunt of India. The impossible mission is Kaya (Jacqueline Fernandez), Gaurav's colleague, friend and raison d'etre. And like at a road crossing with non-functioning traffic signals, they all collide.Will the film find several takers? Will the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez be the film's USP?We get you all answers as we live tweet the experience.