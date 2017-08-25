GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

A Gentleman-Sundar, Susheel, Risky Tweet Review: Live

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, A Gentleman features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2017, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Gentleman-Sundar, Susheel, Risky Tweet Review: Live
A still from A Gentleman
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, this action comedy has Malhotra essaying two different personalities if not two different roles. Gaurav is nice, enterprising and he even just bought a house in Miami. He's sushil, sundar and even has a minivan. Rishi is Risky (oh, how clever) and basically the Ethan Hunt of India. The impossible mission is Kaya (Jacqueline Fernandez), Gaurav's colleague, friend and raison d'etre. And like at a road crossing with non-functioning traffic signals, they all collide.

Will the film find several takers? Will the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez be the film's USP?

We get you all answers as we live tweet the experience.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.