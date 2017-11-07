A Happy Person Can Handle Work in a Better Way: Shubhangi Atre

: Actress Shubhangi Atre feels a happy person is able to perform better at the workplace, and feels that happiness is the key to success."In this busy world where there is cut throat competition, a happy person is no less than an angel to their co-workers. It has been observed that a person with joyful approach towards his or her work life possesses greater chances of getting promoted and earns more," the actress said in a statement, adding "A happy person is able to deal with work in a better way. Hence, I keep myself positive and happy all the time. This is the reason why I enjoy success. Happiness is the key to success."Happiness surely seems to be doing wonders for her as she won Best Actress - Comedy at the 17th Indian Television Academy Awards on Sunday here for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.