A True Legend: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anil Kapoor Congratulate MS Dhoni
Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, have congratulated Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 300th ODI.
Image: Anil Kapoor official Twitter, Getty Images and Yogen Shah respectively.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 168 runs at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday to go 4-0 up in their five-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series.
Here's what the celebrities had to say:
Anil Kapoor: Fantastic centuries by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma! Great to see India win as M.S. Dhoni records his 300th match for India! living legends.
Fantastic centuries by @imVkohli & @ImRo45 !! Great to see India win as @msdhoni records his 300th match for India! #Dhoni300 #livinglegends pic.twitter.com/XTP0cg0MeN— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 31, 2017
Sonam Kapoor: It's always been a delight to watch you play. Amaze M.S. Dhoni!
It’s always been a delight to watch you play. Amaze @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 https://t.co/gfwt6Aorip— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) August 31, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput: Humara Mann kehta he ye itne me se khush hone wala nahin he (My heart says that he will not be happy in just this). A true patriot, master cricketer and a wonderful human. Congratulations Dhoni.
Humara Mann kehta he ye itne me se khush hone Wala nahin he.A true patriot,master cricketer & a wonderful human. Congratulations #Dhoni300 https://t.co/ys5wZGa0YC— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 31, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor: A legend and true champion! M.S. Dhoni congratulations on 300 ODI.
A legend and true champion! @msdhoni congratulations on #300ODI. ❤️ #Dhoni300— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 1, 2017
Vidyut Jammwal: Congratulations from Julie 2 to Dhoni 300. Well the lady heats up Team India's race to a massive total!
Congratulations from #Julie2 to #Dhoni300. Well the lady heats up Team India's race to a massive total! pic.twitter.com/YMymDpvWSw— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 31, 2017
Mohit Marwah: Many congratulations M.S. Dhoni for completing 300 ODIs. Fifth Indian. Goes on to tell you how good this guy is!
Many congratulations @msdhoni for completing 300 odis. 5th Indian. Goes on to tell you how good this guy is!!! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/Gi6sC9clWO— Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) August 31, 2017
Kunal Kohli: M.S.Dhoni, Dhoni 300 what a journey. Your 300 has been as quick as your your reflexes. The most selfless player ever. Love and respect.
Saiyami Kher: Patent holder of the helicopter shot. The fittest and finest wicketkeeper/captains the game has seen. Well done M.S. Dhoni.
Patent holder of the helicopter shot. The fittest & finest wicketkeeper/captains the game has seen.Well done @msdhoni :)#Dhoni300 #MSD300— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 31, 2017