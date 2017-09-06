Aaditya Pancholi To Take Legal Action Against Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'Mad Girl'
Kangana Ranaut's recent series of interviews has sparked quite a lot of old flames including Aditya Pancholi who has not gulped Kangana’s wrath with ease.
Image: File photos of Kangana Ranaut, Aaditya Pancholi/ Yogen Shah
Kangana Ranaut's recent series of interviews has sparked quite a lot of old flames including Aditya Pancholi who has not gulped Kangana’s wrath with ease.
The Queen actress said that Aaditya used to abuse her, keep her under house arrest and even chase her when they were in a relationship. When she complained to his family, they reportedly said they are happy with his absence at home and cannot help her in any way. Kangana then lodged a FIR against Aaditya and police helped in keeping Aaditya away from her. She also moved the spotlight back to Aaditya’s nasty past by stating that he had other cases impending against him (around that time Pancholi was also booked for raping Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old house help).
Aaditya was the first one to react provocatively. In an interview, Aaditya stated, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”…
Well, Aaditya could be right when he said who talks like that in the industry which is known for hushing newcomers.
Kangana’s suggestion to young girls making their way to Bollywood industry or otherwise was to “Call Police for Help” as no one can rescue you from abusers, neither family nor friends except the legal vanguards.
“She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her," added Aaditya.
Now, it is only to wait and see how Aaditya gets rid the legal accusations of abusing a vulnerable Kangana Ranaut, during her struggling days and what charges he presses against the actress now.
The Queen actress said that Aaditya used to abuse her, keep her under house arrest and even chase her when they were in a relationship. When she complained to his family, they reportedly said they are happy with his absence at home and cannot help her in any way. Kangana then lodged a FIR against Aaditya and police helped in keeping Aaditya away from her. She also moved the spotlight back to Aaditya’s nasty past by stating that he had other cases impending against him (around that time Pancholi was also booked for raping Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old house help).
Aaditya was the first one to react provocatively. In an interview, Aaditya stated, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”…
Well, Aaditya could be right when he said who talks like that in the industry which is known for hushing newcomers.
Kangana’s suggestion to young girls making their way to Bollywood industry or otherwise was to “Call Police for Help” as no one can rescue you from abusers, neither family nor friends except the legal vanguards.
“She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her," added Aaditya.
Now, it is only to wait and see how Aaditya gets rid the legal accusations of abusing a vulnerable Kangana Ranaut, during her struggling days and what charges he presses against the actress now.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- Zohra, Daughter of Slain J&K Policeman, Thanks Gambhir For Support
- Xiaomi Mi A1 In Pics: Check Out The Dual-lens Camera Android One Smartphone
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics