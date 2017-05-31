Mumbai: The logo of Thugs Of Hindostan is out, and it seems that the makers of the much-publicised movie have taken inspiration from the hugely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones for it.

One can't overlook the stark resemblance between the font of the film's logo to that of the show.

And here's the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh... Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

At the moment, Aamir is prepping for a 'big action sequence' for the movie. The Yash Raj Films' project promises to have action at sea and a dose of history.

The film will go on the floors on June 5 on specially-built ships. The shooting will begin aboard two massive specially-constructed ships -- built over two months -- that are currently docked in a Maltese sea port.