DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan's Logo Reminds of Game of Thrones
Image: Taran Adarsh's official Twitter account
Mumbai: The logo of Thugs Of Hindostan is out, and it seems that the makers of the much-publicised movie have taken inspiration from the hugely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones for it.
One can't overlook the stark resemblance between the font of the film's logo to that of the show.
And here's the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh... Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017
Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
At the moment, Aamir is prepping for a 'big action sequence' for the movie. The Yash Raj Films' project promises to have action at sea and a dose of history.
The film will go on the floors on June 5 on specially-built ships. The shooting will begin aboard two massive specially-constructed ships -- built over two months -- that are currently docked in a Maltese sea port.
Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-)
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Steals the Show in Champions Trophy Opening Dinner
- Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Condole Death of Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao
- Thugs Of Hindostan's Logo Reminds of Game of Thrones
- Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough
- Champions Trophy 2017: Drones, Bat Sensors to Enhance Experience