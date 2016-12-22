Aamir Khan is Passionate to an Unparalleled Degree: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has lauded Aamir Khan's sports drama film Dangal and has shared his love for him by saying that the Bollywood superstar "possesses a childlike wonderment".

"Devoted to the religion that is cinema... Passionate to an unparalleled degree... With an awe inspiring honesty... Aamir Khan. ‘Dangal'," Ranveer posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue... He who possesses a childlike wonderment...My love for him is of the truest kind. The one and only," he added.

The makers of the film organised a special screening of the film on Tuesday night here. The event was graced by former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray among many others.

In Dangal, Aamir plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

He underwent rigorous workout sessions for the role. He had to previously gain weight, going from 68 kg to 93 kg in six months, for his role of the ageing wrestler during the first phase of the film's shoot.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release on Friday.