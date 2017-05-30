Aamir Khan Is Prepping For Big Action Sequence In Thugs of Hindostan

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan says the first sequence of the "very exciting" film Thugs of Hindostan is a big action one for which preparations are going on in Malta.

"Thugs... is a very exciting project. The first sequence is a big action sequence. Right now, prep is going for that," Aamir said over phone from Malta, a European island nation in the Mediterranean.

The Yash Raj Films' project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings together megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir for the first time.

"I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I've always been his huge fan. It will be a great memorable moment for me to share screen space with him," said Aamir.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will go on floors on June 5 on specially-built ships.

The shooting will begin aboard two massive specially-constructed ships -- built over two months -- that are currently docked in a Maltese sea port.

Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya said in a statement: "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early 18th century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."

"An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions to be filmed on board these ships involve high octane action."