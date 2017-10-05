Aamir Khan Jets Off To Istanbul to Promote Secret Superstar

On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey :-). Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 4, 2017

Actor-producer Aamir Khan, who is busy promoting Secret Superstar, has jetted off to Istanbul.He first travelled to Singapore and is now going to Turkey for the promotions."On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey. Love. A," Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.The film, featuring Zaira Wasim, will be out on October 19.