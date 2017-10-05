Aamir Khan Jets Off To Istanbul to Promote Secret Superstar
Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming show Secret Superstar.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actor-producer Aamir Khan, who is busy promoting Secret Superstar, has jetted off to Istanbul.
He first travelled to Singapore and is now going to Turkey for the promotions.
"On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey. Love. A," Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.
Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.
The film, featuring Zaira Wasim, will be out on October 19.
He first travelled to Singapore and is now going to Turkey for the promotions.
"On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey. Love. A," Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.
On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey :-). Love.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 4, 2017
a
Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.
The film, featuring Zaira Wasim, will be out on October 19.