GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Joins Hands With Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala for Salute

IANS

Updated: June 10, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Aamir Khan Joins Hands With Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala for Salute
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has associated with producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala for Salute, a biopic on India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

The project will be jointly produced by Aamir, Screwvala and Kapur under their banners AKP, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively, read a statement from the film's publicist.

Salute will be Aamir's second biopic after the grand success of Dangal.

The biopic will be helmed by Mahesh Mathai.

Aamir has worked with both the producers for films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi Belly, PK and Dangal.

At the moment, Aamir is busy with Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film went on the floors in Malta earlier this month.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Photogallery

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.