Aamir Khan Rejected Rajinikanth's Role in 2.0; Here's Why

The first thing that comes to mind when we hear Aamir Khan’s name is “perfectionism”. He is probably the only actor in Bollywood who has been constantly giving back-to-back hits for the last 17 years of his career. Interestingly, Aamir was going to be a part of another blockbuster, 2.0, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia.Yes you read it right! In an interview to Zee ETC, Aamir revealed that he was offered Rajinikanth’s role in the S. Shankar-directed movie but could not say yes to it as he thought it was only meant for Thalaiva.“There’s a film coming robot, 2.0, I am a big fan of Shankar and I am big fan of Rajini ji. In fact, Shankar offered me that film."Further talking about the offer, Aamir stated that Rajinikanth had called him up and said, "Please do the film.”So why did he not take up the movie if he thought it was going to break all records? “It’s a superb script and it’s going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role," he said, adding, "Then I told Shankar, won’t be able to do it. Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable.”2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 movie Robot, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai.2.0 also features Akshay Kumar, who will be seen playing the main antagonist in the movie. It marks Akshay’s first project in Tamil cinema.The film will be released on January 25, 2018.Check the video here: