Controversy around Dangal has ensued a week after the film released to pack theaters. PR Sondhi, the National Sports Academy Coach who trained Geeta Phogat during the Commonwealth Games of 2010, has slammed the film and demanded an apology from Aamir Khan for wrongly portraying the coach’s character in the film.

The film shows the character inspired by Sondhi in a negative light. Played by Girish Kulkarni, the character is called PR Kadam in the film, who is shown to be inept and insecure of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s way of training of his two daughters.

Sondhi in an interview to PTI said, “"There were five other coaches. There were wrestling officials and media. If anything like it had happened, it must have been picked by media.” Sondhi has stated that the negative portrayal has hurt his reputation.

Sondhi had even met Aamir during shooting of Dangal' in Ludhiana. "We discussed wrestling but nothing about the portrayal of coach was discussed," Sondhi claimed. He said that Aamir heard him patiently during his telephonic conversation.

"I hope Aamir will again ring me up to clear my objection to the 'villainous' portrayal of coach as it had downgraded coaches as a class and (he) will say sorry for it," he said.

"Aamir is a good actor, good film maker and a good person. I am his fan. I don't know how he has committed this mistake," a perturbed Sondhi said.

Responding to Sondhi’s criticis, Aamir has stated that certain bits of the film was fictionalized. When he was asked if Mahavir Singh Phogat was actually locked in a room during Geeta’s winning match in reality, the actor said, “No, he was not actually locked up in the room. Like in every biopic, some bit of fiction is added but the spirit of the story of Mahavir, Geeta and Babita is intact. There may be a few incidents here and there which may not have happened exactly that way but in essence it is their story.”

The film Dangal is based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita who had won gold and silver medals respectively in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi.