Aamir Khan Says He Doesn't Get Affected By Various Trends in Bollywood

: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan says he doesn't get affected by the various trends in filmmaking and likes to follow his own gut feeling."I would like to see the trends. But the kind of person I am, I don't think I would like to get affected by it because I would like to follow my own instinct as a creative person," Aamir said here on Tuesday at the launch of PVR Privilege, a loyalty programme by PVR Cinemas."It's very important to me to be excited about what I am making. Often, I have picked subjects which are not part of the trend."A film like 'Taare Zameen Par', you would have never imaged that I will make it. I like to surprise myself and the audience. That's one important aspect of storytelling," added Aamir, who will next be seen in "Secret Superstar" alongside Zaira Wasim. Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar is slated for a release on October 19.The loyalty programme, aimed at redemption opportunities and enhance benefits, will offer food and beverage vouchers of the same value as the activation fee, so that the membership is at zero cost to customers at the multiplex chain's pan-India properties."I think it (watching films) has a very one-sided effect. People come, watch a movie, and then leave. There is no gratification and no scale of knowing what really happened," said Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd."If they will enrol into this program, we will be able to know exactly what they like and what not, which shows they prefer more, what type of movies they like more -- it will become more engaging process," he added.The programme will give moviegoers benefits like reward points on the purchase of tickets or food and beverages, personalized offers and services at the multiplex and bonus points during special occasions."PVR Privilege card is aimed to delight, create and retain loyal customers. The program could be best experienced over smartphone through our app and website. This will allow us to reach more moviegoers," said Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Strategy, PVR Ltd.