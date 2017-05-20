When Sachin Tendulkar Cheered For Aamir Khan During Lagaan

Aamir Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of Sachin Tendulkar's biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams, like all the other fans. The actor took to social media to share his excitement for the film and shared his favourite memory of Master Blaster.

He recalls the time when during Lagaan's premiere, Sachin was seated in the theatre and the cricket scene showed up. Tendulkar even appealed for a wicket exclaiming loudly in the theater. For Aamir, it was really rewarding to see the god of cricket, so engrossed in the game.

Aamir said, "To watch Sachin get engrossed in a match that I'm playing, and cheer for me, and all of that is so unreal to me. For the first and the last time, I guess I could see Sachin cheering for me, playing cricket. Something I'll never forget, it's etched in my memory."

Aamir wished luck to Tendulkar for the film which is slated to release on May 26. Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been directed by James Erskine and shows the personal and professional journey of one of India's finest cricketers.