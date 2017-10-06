Aamir Khan To Release Secret Superstar In Turkey

On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey :-). Love.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's next project Secret Superstar will release in Turkey on the same date as in India.The actor has jetted off to Istanbul to formally announce the news, read a statement."On the plane to Istanbul! Really looking forward to my trip to Turkey. Love. A," Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.Produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.The film, featuring Zaira Wasim, will be out on October 19 in India and Turkey.Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said: "With a strong and universally appealing storyline and the presence of one of our biggest superstars, we are confident that the film will receive as much love in Turkey and other international markets, as it does in India."Apart from Turkey, the film will also release in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE/GCC and Pakistan. It is distributed internationally by Zee Studios International.In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.