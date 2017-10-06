Aamir Khan to Saqib Saleem: Here's What Bollywood Celebrities Have to Say About Tu Hai Mera Sunday

#TuHaiMeraSunday unbelievably good...hats off for the first time writer/director and to an amazing cast.simply "BRILLIANT' ...a must watch 👍 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) October 2, 2017

Milind Dhaimade's directorial Tu Hai Mera Sunday, starring Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Gagroo and Rasika Dugal, is all set for its release today. The cast and makers kept several special screenings for their known friends from the industry. Wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in as soon they came of watching the movie. Many known directors and actors who came to watch the film have shown love towards this film on their social media.The movie is based on five friends trying to find a place to play football on a Sunday and how their personal lives are connected to this entire incident. This is a complete Sunday film package is what we can assume from its trailer, this fresh content seems like it is going to bring a fresh breathing air amongst Bollywood. After Newton, this is being touted as the next film that is expected to bring good content to Indian cinema.Here's what the celebrities have tweeted about the movie:Amol Gupte: "Saw such a beautiful movie 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday' was sick... thank god Nyla Masood convinced me to step out..."Gauri Shinde: " #TuHaiMeraSunday what a beautiful beautiful film! Had to share this. Too good to miss. Must Must watch."Honey Trehan: " #TuHaiMeraSunday unbelievably good... hats off for the first time writer/director and to an amazing cast simply "Brilliant".. a must watchSandhya Mridul: " After Newton saw another beauty today #TuHaiMeraSunday 2 wonderful films in one week. Acche din for cinema. Heart is full. Pure Joy"Saqib Saleem : "#TuHaiMeraSunday is a small film with a massive heart. So well made and performed !! It deserves to be seen by everyone"Aamir Khan: "Hey guys, watched this really sweet film. Great casting, great performances. Check out the trailer."