Aamir Khan Took Break from Thugs of Hindostan to Contribute in Secret Superstar Post-production

Aamir took time off from the shooting of 'Thugs of Hindostan' for 'Secret Superstar'.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2017, 4:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor-producer Aamir Khan helped wrap up the post-production of his forthcoming film Secret Superstar, says its director Advait Chandan.

Aamir took time off from the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan for Secret Superstar.

"It's my first film and obviously, I've been really nervous and anxious. But thankfully Aamir sir took time off from 'Thugs...' to help me wrap the post-production of the film," Chandan said in a statement.

"He came and gave his approval to the VFX and DI (colour correction) in the film. He spent the last few nights fine-tuning the final sound mix. He insisted on watching the first copy before he left to promote the film and once I had his final approval on the complete product, I've been sleeping peacefully."

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is slated to release on October 19.
