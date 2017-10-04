Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli Come Together For a Diwali Special Show

Image: Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan, got together with Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a special chat show.In what comes as a good news for both movie buffs and cricket fans, Aamir and Virat both took out time from their hectic schedules and shot a Diwali special show in Malad, Mumbai.While the two are already known for their quick wits, it'll be interesting to see how they fare together during their first-ever onscreen union.In fact, Aamir's son, Azad, accompanied his father to the set and kept himself busy by playing cricket.While Aamir is currently occupied with the promotions of his upcoming production Secret Superstar, Virat and boys are on a mini-break after the ODI series against Australia ended on Sunday.