Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli Come Together For a Diwali Special Show
When Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli decided to make Diwali a little more special for their fans.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan, got together with Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a special chat show.
In what comes as a good news for both movie buffs and cricket fans, Aamir and Virat both took out time from their hectic schedules and shot a Diwali special show in Malad, Mumbai.
Image: Yogen Shah
While the two are already known for their quick wits, it'll be interesting to see how they fare together during their first-ever onscreen union.
In fact, Aamir's son, Azad, accompanied his father to the set and kept himself busy by playing cricket.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
While Aamir is currently occupied with the promotions of his upcoming production Secret Superstar, Virat and boys are on a mini-break after the ODI series against Australia ended on Sunday.
In what comes as a good news for both movie buffs and cricket fans, Aamir and Virat both took out time from their hectic schedules and shot a Diwali special show in Malad, Mumbai.
Image: Yogen Shah
While the two are already known for their quick wits, it'll be interesting to see how they fare together during their first-ever onscreen union.
In fact, Aamir's son, Azad, accompanied his father to the set and kept himself busy by playing cricket.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
While Aamir is currently occupied with the promotions of his upcoming production Secret Superstar, Virat and boys are on a mini-break after the ODI series against Australia ended on Sunday.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warner Shares Daughter Ivy Mae's First Shower Photo with Daddy
- Sachin Tendulkar Praises 'Silent Warrior' Rangana Herath
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- Guntur Doctors Screen Bahubali While Performing Brain Surgery