Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli Come Together For a Diwali Special Show

When Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli decided to make Diwali a little more special for their fans.

Updated:October 4, 2017, 8:10 AM IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan, got together with Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a special chat show.

In what comes as a good news for both movie buffs and cricket fans, Aamir and Virat both took out time from their hectic schedules and shot a Diwali special show in Malad, Mumbai.

aamir-viratImage: Yogen Shah

While the two are already known for their quick wits, it'll be interesting to see how they fare together during their first-ever onscreen union.

In fact, Aamir's son, Azad, accompanied his father to the set and kept himself busy by playing cricket.


azad01Image: Yogen Shah

azad02Image: Yogen Shah

While Aamir is currently occupied with the promotions of his upcoming production Secret Superstar, Virat and boys are on a mini-break after the ODI series against Australia ended on Sunday.












