Aamir Khan Wishes 'Superstar' Zaira Wasim On Her Birthday
Aamir Khan took to Twitter to wish his Secret Superstar co-actor.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Aamir Khan has wished his co-star Zaira Wasim on her birthday, saying he hopes she forever shines as bright as the superstar she is. Zaira turned 17 today.
The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his Secret Superstar co-actor.
"Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. a," Aamir wrote.
After Dangal, the Advait Chandan-directed film is the duo's second collaboration.
Secret Superstar narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, while Aamir plays a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing.
The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his Secret Superstar co-actor.
"Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. a," Aamir wrote.
Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 23, 2017
God bless.
Love.
a.
After Dangal, the Advait Chandan-directed film is the duo's second collaboration.
Secret Superstar narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, while Aamir plays a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Appear In a Steamy Condom Advertisement
- Five Vacations You Can Take Before 2017 Ends
- 2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 'Bows' Before Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke Is A Must-Have In Your Playlist This Wedding Season