Aamir Khan Wishes 'Superstar' Zaira Wasim On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are!

God bless.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 23, 2017

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has wished his co-star Zaira Wasim on her birthday, saying he hopes she forever shines as bright as the superstar she is. Zaira turned 17 today.The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his Secret Superstar co-actor."Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. a," Aamir wrote.After Dangal, the Advait Chandan-directed film is the duo's second collaboration.Secret Superstar narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, while Aamir plays a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing.