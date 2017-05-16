Dangal Ahead of Guardians of Galaxy in Second Week in China

Beijing: Bollywood star Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal moved up in its second week at the Chinese box office and took top place from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

According to data from Ent group -- a research centre of the Chinese entertainment industry -- in its second week of release, Dangal earned $32.5 million, giving it a 10-day cumulative of $59.7 million, reports variety.com.

Dangal, a story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba, which means Let's Wrestle, Dad, on May 5. The movie released in around 7,000 screens.

According to variety.com, the weekend score was nearly triple its opening frame, when it scored $11.3 million. The cumulative in China is now on a par with film's score, of $58.1 million, in India.

Exhibitors in China increased the screen count for Dangal to some 55,000 screenings per day on Saturday and Sunday.

Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which opened on the same day as Dangal and topped the box office in its first week, slipped to $15.8 million in its second week. After 10 days, it has a cumulative of $81.1 million.

Dangal has already broken the record of PK which earned Rs 100 crore in China. Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Korean artistes.