Aamir Khan's Dangal Becomes Highest-earning Non-Hollywood Film in China

Beijing: Aamir Khan's Dangal has created history by becoming the first highest-earning non-Hollywood film in China.

By Tuesday, according to EntGroup, the film had raked up over $116 (over Rs 753 crore), smashing the previous record of $84 million held by Japanese movie Your Name.

Dangal, which features China's most popular Indian movie actor Aamir Khan, has become a rage in the Middle Kingdom, with people from all walks of life talking about it.

On social media platforms like Wechat and Weibo, there are endless discussions about the film, which is about a determined father who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.

It is no surprise that Dangal has achieved this feat as the movie looked unstoppable right from the beginning of its release on May 5.

It would be interesting to see if the movie reaches Rs 1,000 crore mark here.

The film was released on 7,000 screens in China.