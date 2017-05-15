X

Aamir Khan's Dangal Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark; Mints Rs 382.69 Crore In China

News18.com

Updated: May 15, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
A still from Dangal.

Aamir Khan's Dangal has had an incredible run at the box office ever since it hit the screens in India on December 2016. Interestingly, the film which was released in around 7,000 screens in China as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad), and had earned 216 million yuan (over Rs 201 crore) recently, has now minted $59.70 million (Rs 382 crore) in ten days, a report suggests.

The film’s lifetime collection in India is about at Rs. 387.38 crore. It has already collected Rs. 208.84 crore during the second weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter. "#Dangal collects an EARTH-SHATTERING $ 32.60 mn / 208.84 cr in *Weekend 2* in China... UNPRECEDENTED... Weekend 2 data follows," he tweeted.

The movie, which revolves around a persistent wrestler from small town training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, has broken the record of PK which minted Rs 100 crore in China.

China is still viewed to be a patriarchal society but the masses have connected with Dangal.

Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
