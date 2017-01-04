Aamir Khan's Dangal Is Now Tax Free in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal would be tax free in the national capital.

Announcing the government's decision, Sisodia, who also heads the Entertainment department, said that they have issued an order in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that it is an "inspiring movie" to promote sports-spirit. "Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan (sic)," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi's neighbouring states - Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - recently made the Aamir Khan's wrestling movie tax free. The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in the theatres on December 23.