Aamir Khan's Dangal Makes An Incredible Start At Hong Kong Box Office
Bollywood's superhit film Dangal has performed outrageously well in China.
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans sports drama Dangal, which created records upon its release in India and China, has received a good response in Hong Kong and collected $702,000 in its opening weekend there.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial released on August 24 in Hong Kong.
The film collected $85,000 on its opening day and witnessed hike over the weekend by collecting $109,000 on Friday, $215,000 on Saturday and $215,000 on Sunday, thus taking its cumulative total to $702,000 (including paid previews).
"Dangal is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders.
"It's overwhelming that even today -- nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes -- including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend. It reinstates our belief that a good story, if made well can connect everywhere," Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.
The film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.
Dangal currently has an overseas total of $214.57 million and a worldwide collection of $295.08 million (including India).
