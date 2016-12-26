Aamir Khan's Dangal to Salman Khan's Sultan: Films That Earned Rs 100 Cr in 2016

Fortunately or unfortunately, grossing Rs 100 crore at the box office has now become a benchmark of success for films in Indian showbiz industry, particularly Bollywood. With so focus being paid to the monetary success of films, it is important for filmmakers to follow every tenet that can help films rule the box office. From roping in superstars – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to using innovative subjects, directors did everything to connect with the audience and allow films rake in the moolah at the box office.

Sultan: Those who monitored the collections of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film of 2016 Sultan, were aware of the fact that the star knows what it takes to rule the box office. While the opening day managed to garner Rs 36.54 crore, it picked up since the second day of the release, and earned Rs 37.2 crore. By day 3 Sultan enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club with collections of Rs 31.50 crore. As popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh's mentioned on Twitter, the film was successful in breaking BO records of the previous films he was featured in. While Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo minted Rs 102.60 crore and Rs 101.47 crore in three days, Sultan was way ahead with Rs 105.34 in three days.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which faced several issues ahead of its release, crossed the Rs 100 mark within a week of its worldwide opening. The film which was released on October 28 performed outstandingly well internationally too. The film, which featured Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan hit almost 2500 screens across India. It was made on the budget of Rs 72 crore.

Rustom: It may have been criticized for its faulty representation of the KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra case, which was the key source of inspiration for the film, but that didn’t stop the film from setting the cash registers ringing at the box office. While many mocked the film for its false detailing, others recommended for Akshay Kumar’s role, but it was clear that the film was successful in making it to the Rs 100-crore club within nine days at the box office. It has actually managed to beat the record of his earlier film Airlift that crossed the mark in 10 days.

Airlift: Actors Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur-starrer Airlift which won hearts for its story on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the 1990 Iraq-Kuwait war, entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 10 days since its release. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Airlift, hit the screens on January 22, minted Rs.19.26 crore in its second weekend, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs.102.76 crore. The film showed how the Indian government evacuated 1,70,000 people of Indian origin and also of other nationalities through 488 flights during the Iraq-Kuwait war.

Dangal: The festive season got a lot more special when the most talked about film Dangal surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening weekend at the box office. As the makers said, the film marked "biggest single day collections ever in India" on Sunday. Dangal grossed a total of Rs 106.95 crore and Rs 42.35 crore nett was made on Christmas Day itself," read a statement issued on behalf of Disney India, which has backed the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Interestingly, the film proved that Indian Government’s demonetization move couldn’t refrain viewers from watching the film.