Aamir Khan's Look From Thugs of Hindostan Resembles Everyone Favourite Game of Thrones Character
Will Aamir Khan's character will also just drink and know things?
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Aamir Khan's look from his upcoming venture Thugs of Hindostan is here and he is looking every bit like a thug, thanks to his Rajputana mustache, beard, unkempt hair, earrings and an oxidized nose pin. However, what’s taking the twitter by storm is his leaked photographs from the sets where his look has uncanny similarity with Game of Thrones' popular character- Tyrion Lannister
Credit: @Aamir Khan
Credit: @Peter Dinklage
The similarity between the two can be credited to his attire which is quite similar to what Lannister wore in the Game of Thrones. The Jacket, short kurta, and dhoti pants, however not to miss the gaze as well as the shabby look that gives the two characters a look that has got twitter awestruck.
“Match found for : Tyrion Lannister in India ! #tyrionlannister #GoT #GameOfThrones #AamirKhan #Dangal #Bollywood #movie #ThugsOfHindostan”
While another twitter user reacted to Aamir’s look and retweeted, “Aamir in #ThugOfHindostan is looking like Tyrion Lannister of Game Of Thrones.”
And then there was this Twitter user who refused to accept Aamir’s look as Captain Jack Sparrow and we cannot agree more. “Not Jack Sparrow. Looking like Tyrion Lannister aka Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones” replied the twitter user.
Thugs of Hindostan is slated for a November 2018 Diwali release and features Big B – Amitabh Bachchan, actor Katrina Kaif and newbie Fatima Sana Shaikh apart from Aamir Khan. The starcast is shooting at various places around the world from Rome to Malta being some, and it will be enticing to watch yet another flick from the Dangal Hero who is known to give audiences blockbusters with his on-screen mastery and passion for content.
Credit: @Aamir Khan
Credit: @Peter Dinklage
