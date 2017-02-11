Aanand L Rai Bowled by the Confidence of Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai says actor Akshay Kumars "ease and confidence" in the new courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 2 has bowled him over.

Akshay plays the role of lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly in the Subhash Kapoor directorial, which released on Friday.

"Enjoyed watching Jolly LLB 2. Bowled by ease and confidence of Akshay Kumar, the way he owns the character. Huma Qureshi you make ‘Jolly LLB 2' more real," Rai posted on Twitter.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film "Jolly LLB", which featured Arshad Warsi in the title role and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.