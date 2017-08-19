Aanand Rai Excited About Happy Bhag Jayegi Sequel

#1YearOfHappyBhagJayegi And the love just keeps pouring in!

As his production Happy Bhag Jayegi clocked one year since its release, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai announced plans to revisit the story for a sequel.Mudassar Aziz, who directed the first part, says he will try to bring the sequel titled Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns with honesty.Happy Bhag Jayegi, featuring Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol, was released on August 18 last year. The romantic comedy narrated the story of a girl named Happy, who runs away from her wedding and reaches Pakistan by mistake."Wish a very happy 'HAPPY's anniversary Mudassar Aziz! And it's time to return. Happy days are here again. #1yearofhappybhagjayegi," Rai tweeted.Aziz also posted: "And fasten your seatbelts again! Aanand L Rai is bringing Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns. Humbled by all your wishes and love at #1YearOfHappyBhagJayegi... Will bring Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns to you all with as much honesty."In an earlier interview, Diana had said that it would be interesting to see the story move forward. "That (sequel) would be great. There is so much that you can do with the story. It (a sequel) will be very interesting," she had said.