Aankhen 2, Hera Pheri 3 to Start in Summer 2018: Esha Gupta

Esha was present at Namaste America, an Indo-American association for art and culture initiatives on Wednesday in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 6:59 PM IST
Aankhen 2, Hera Pheri 3 to Start in Summer 2018: Esha Gupta
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta, last seen on screen in Baadshaho, says her projects Aankhen 2 and Hera Pheri 3 will go on the floors by summer 2018.

Esha was present at Namaste America, an Indo-American association for art and culture initiatives on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Talking about her future projects, Esha said: "Both Aankhen 2 and Hera Pheri 3 will go on floors in the summer of 2018, but I am starting another project in February. So we will make that announcement very soon. There is a lot of time to start shooting for Aankhen 2 and Hera Pheri 3."

