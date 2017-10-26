Comedienne Mallika Dua's father and journalist Vinod Dua on Wednesday slammed actor Akshay Kumar for making a vulgar remark at his daughter."I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that 'Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun' (You ring the bell, I will bang you)... This is his sense of humour and language... Star Plus... Wake up," Vinod wrote on Facebook.He posted alongside it a clip from the shoot of popular comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge", in which Akshay made the remark.Mallika also shared the clip on the social media site and wrote: "Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC."Vinod told IANS: "I don't expect an apology from Star Plus as they have not aired this episode. But I expect an apology from this fellow (Akshay)."Akshay is a Super Judge on the show. He made the remark when Mallika's fellow judge Zakir Khan asked Akshay that they will also accompany him to 'ring a bell' as a mark of appreciation for contestant Shyam Rangeela, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.This act was not aired on the channel and is part of extra footage, according to a source.