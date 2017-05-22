X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
2-min read

Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017

News18.com

Updated: May 22, 2017, 10:43 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Aaradhaya Bachchan’s parents – Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek - are super famous. But the way she is garnering everyone’s attention, it is not surprising for her to steal the spotlight from her parents.

Aaradhaya, who had accompanied mom Aishwarya on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night, looked adorable when she walked down the red carpet in a pink outfit.

In one of the videos that have gone viral on social media, Aishwarya dressed in a red gown by Ralph & Russo can be seen bidding adieu to Aradhaya as she headed for the red carpet.

2017 has been Aishwary’s 16th year at Cannes, where she being the brand ambassadors of L’Oréal Paris represented cosmetics giant.

Aishwarya, who is often accused of playing safe, opted for a layered, floor length ensemble from Yanina Couture for her first look. While the outfit got mixed reactions from the fashionistas, it was interesting to see her choose a bottle green diaphanous peacock-like dress.

The plunging neckline of her gown perfectly complemented
the green shade of her eyes.

For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance, Aishwarya chose to channel her inner princess in an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco.

Later, she turned a perfect muse in a black ensemble from the Ashi studio.

For her next appearance, she looked beguiling in a red sweetheart neck Ralph and Russo gown.

First Published: May 22, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.