Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017

Aaradhaya Bachchan’s parents – Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek - are super famous. But the way she is garnering everyone’s attention, it is not surprising for her to steal the spotlight from her parents.

Aaradhaya, who had accompanied mom Aishwarya on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night, looked adorable when she walked down the red carpet in a pink outfit.

DAY:2 with Diva #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @cannes_filmfestival @festivaldecannes The Adulation she's welcomed wt EVERY single time n that group of fans who die evrytime she smiles🙃💖 #DIVA to d A n yet so humble #Aishwarya A post shared by Mitthu Aish L'ORÉAL PARIS ® (@aishwaryaraibachchan_official) on May 20, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

In one of the videos that have gone viral on social media, Aishwarya dressed in a red gown by Ralph & Russo can be seen bidding adieu to Aradhaya as she headed for the red carpet.

2017 has been Aishwary’s 16th year at Cannes, where she being the brand ambassadors of L’Oréal Paris represented cosmetics giant.

Aishwarya, who is often accused of playing safe, opted for a layered, floor length ensemble from Yanina Couture for her first look. While the outfit got mixed reactions from the fashionistas, it was interesting to see her choose a bottle green diaphanous peacock-like dress.

The plunging neckline of her gown perfectly complemented

the green shade of her eyes.

The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!

Lips 💄: Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance, Aishwarya chose to channel her inner princess in an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco.

Later, she turned a perfect muse in a black ensemble from the Ashi studio.

For her next appearance, she looked beguiling in a red sweetheart neck Ralph and Russo gown.