Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhaya Bachchan, is probably one of the most photographed celebrity kids from the recent lot. The little one, however, seems to have gotten accustomed to the presence of paparazzi.She looks straight into the camera, smiles to the best of her ability and at times, strikes a pose too.The mother-daughter duo, who was spotted at the airport last night, was dressed in their casual best. While Aishwarya looked graceful as ever, it was Aaradhaya's antics that stole the limelight.The little one turned the airport into a runway of sorts and struck poses for the shutterbugs.In some pictures, it seems Aishwarya was guiding her to not be that naughty, but Aaradhaya looked quite happy in her own world.In fact, at the ongoing IFFM, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to hoist the Indian national flag. The two opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra ensembles for the big day.In a recent interview, Aishwarya spoke at length about how her daughter is handling all the media attention and how she's comfortable with getting clicked. She was quoted as saying, "There are certain things in her (Aaradhya) that make me smile... Like when fans come to me with a selfie request, at times she photo bombs them. At times, she asks me, 'Mamma, not me na?' as she knows I keep requesting shutterbugs not to click her pictures. In fact, the recent airport photo that you all have seen her waving at in, has a story. When I saw the picture, I asked her, ‘Whom were you waving your hands at?'. She said, ‘No Mumma, I was telling them, no no, no photo please!'. Isn't it cute? She is very spontaneous.""Well, I think yes, as she understands the fact that we get photographed everywhere we go, at the airport, outside our house. She knows that we go places and sees our posters everywhere. I think Aaradhya is quite aware, but I do not sit down and talk about these things," she added.