GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

As Bachchan family's youngest member Aaradhya turns a year older, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express gratitude and thank fans for their love and wishes.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
There's a certain curiosity that surrounds Bollywood's little munchkins- be it Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan or Kareena-Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan. As Bachchan family's youngest member turned a year older, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express gratitude and thank fans for their love and wishes.

"To them, all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love ..," he wrote alongside a collage of Aaradhya's photos.




In another tweet, Big B got emotional and shared a photo wherein Aaradhya can be seen holding a poster of her childhood. He wrote, "When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!"




Aaradhya's transformation from an adorable child to a 6-year-old fashionista has often become the talk of the tinsel town.





It was just a few years ago when little Aaradhya was snapped asleep in daddy's arms and now she's snapped turning airports into runways with her camera-friendly poses.

aishwarya-aaradhaya-2Image: Yogen Shah









Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES