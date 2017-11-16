Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love .. pic.twitter.com/Ga4eDfPSY2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

Image: Yogen Shah

There's a certain curiosity that surrounds Bollywood's little munchkins- be it Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan or Kareena-Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan. As Bachchan family's youngest member turned a year older, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express gratitude and thank fans for their love and wishes."To them, all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love ..," he wrote alongside a collage of Aaradhya's photos.In another tweet, Big B got emotional and shared a photo wherein Aaradhya can be seen holding a poster of her childhood. He wrote, "When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!"Aaradhya's transformation from an adorable child to a 6-year-old fashionista has often become the talk of the tinsel town.It was just a few years ago when little Aaradhya was snapped asleep in daddy's arms and now she's snapped turning airports into runways with her camera-friendly poses.