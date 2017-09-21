Aashka Goradia Locks Lips With Brent Goble During Their Recent Trip to Eiffel Tower
Nach Baliye 8 contestants Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will get married in December this year.
Image: Aashka's Instagram account
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble - who are often referred to as the most adorable couple of Indian TV - couldn't keep their hands off each other during their recent trip to the Eiffel Tower! The couple, who got closer while shooting for popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 packed on the PDA and showed no qualms in kissing each other.
For those who came in late, Nach Baliye 8 contestants Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will get married in December this year.
In one of the pictures that has been shared on Aashka’s Instagram account, the couple can be seen sharing a lip lock atop the Eiffel Tower. She shared the photo with the caption that read, "@ibrentgoble it's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. #topoftheworld #eiffelsummit #eiffeltower #travel #travelersnotebook #travelblog #paris #france #truelove #onelove."
In another photo, Aashka and Brent are seen enjoying each other’s company in a super romantic selfie. Aashka shared it with the caption that read, “New York New York!"
According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Aashka and Brent are planning a ‘White wedding’.
“Aashka and Brent have decided to not only have a traditional Indian wedding but the duo will also be having a White wedding. The functions will begin with the white wedding, after which the next day there will be a 'mehendi' ceremony, a sangeet ceremony followed by a traditional Indian wedding,” a source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
Aashka have also given an insight into their wedding plans.
“The preparations are on in full swing as the venue, catering, travel, etc are all being planned and worked upon by our families. Brent and I haven’t started our shopping yet but we will begin in October, as the two of us were busy renovating the home we will be living in post marriage. In fact, not only outfits for us but the outfits for both of our families also need to be made. I feel blessed as we are getting the best of both worlds and cultures, as our wedding will have traditions from both the East and the West,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
For those who came in late, Nach Baliye 8 contestants Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will get married in December this year.
In one of the pictures that has been shared on Aashka’s Instagram account, the couple can be seen sharing a lip lock atop the Eiffel Tower. She shared the photo with the caption that read, "@ibrentgoble it's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. #topoftheworld #eiffelsummit #eiffeltower #travel #travelersnotebook #travelblog #paris #france #truelove #onelove."
In another photo, Aashka and Brent are seen enjoying each other’s company in a super romantic selfie. Aashka shared it with the caption that read, “New York New York!"
According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Aashka and Brent are planning a ‘White wedding’.
“Aashka and Brent have decided to not only have a traditional Indian wedding but the duo will also be having a White wedding. The functions will begin with the white wedding, after which the next day there will be a 'mehendi' ceremony, a sangeet ceremony followed by a traditional Indian wedding,” a source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
Aashka have also given an insight into their wedding plans.
“The preparations are on in full swing as the venue, catering, travel, etc are all being planned and worked upon by our families. Brent and I haven’t started our shopping yet but we will begin in October, as the two of us were busy renovating the home we will be living in post marriage. In fact, not only outfits for us but the outfits for both of our families also need to be made. I feel blessed as we are getting the best of both worlds and cultures, as our wedding will have traditions from both the East and the West,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
She lives a dream and inspires everyone around. Her smile will change everything, turn all of it into GOLD. Humble, kind, caring and one of the most loving woman I have known. @imouniroy you define friendship in the most beautiful way. We (@ibrentgoble & I)are proud of you and thankful for your love.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aashka Goradia Packs On the PDA With Brent Goble in Paris
- UM Commando Classic and Mojave First Ride Review: Royal Enfield Rival, Finally?
- David Warner's Daughters Find the Best Way to Beat the Heat
- HP Spectre x360 Review: The Finest Convertible From HP [With Video]
- Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers