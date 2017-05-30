Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter Account Suspended For The Second Time

Hours after Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya returned to the micro-blogging site with a new handle @singerabhijeet, Twitter ended up suspending his account for the second time. The singer's verified account on Twitter was suspended over offensive and sexist remarks last week.

On May 23, Twitter suspended Abhijeet's official account over comments targeted at some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.

Abhijeet, after rejoining Twitter, posted a video on his account and wrote "People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account."

"Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation."

He announced his comeback with another post and wrote, "Vande Mataram. I am back. Anti-nationals can't stop my voice, salute to Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account, rest are fake."

His description in the account read, "I am the best....I am the best", lines from his popular song from the 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

(With inputs from IANS)