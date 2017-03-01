Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to Team Up For Anurag Kashyap's Film?

If recent reports are anything to go by, actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been approached to feature in a project which will be produced by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya have been finalized for a script that has been written and will be directed by a newcomer in Anurag's Phantom Films.

The rom com has been titled Gulab Jamun. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya had earlier been featured in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru before they tied the knot in 2007. Post that they were featured in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj and Mani Ratnam's popular project Raavan.

It was earlier reported that Mani Ratnam would direct Aishwarya and Abhishek in a film. However, these rumours were dismissed by both the director and actor.