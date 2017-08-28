Abhishek Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Dhoom Journey

Thank you for your never ending love and support. #13yrsofDhoom — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 27, 2017

As Dhoom completed 13 years since its release on Sunday, actor Abhishek Bachchan looked back at the journey and thanked fans for showering "love and support"."Thirteen years ago it all changed," Abhishek tweeted. "Thank you for your never ending love and support."Released in 2004, Dhoom was helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi and featured stars like Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen along with Abhishek.The action thriller narrated story of how a police officer (played by Abhishek) teams up with a bike racer essayed by Uday to catch a motorbike gang committing robberies in Mumbai.Along with its thrilling storyline, the film also brought in focus the adrenaline pumping sequence and fancy bikes.Dhoom: 2 took forward the story with new additions like Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu in 2006. The third part with Aamir Khan in negative role opened to mixed reviews in 2013. There are reports of a fourth part in the pipeline.Abhishek and Uday have remained with the franchise since the first part.