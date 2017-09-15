Abhishek Bachchan To Appear On KBC For Noble Cause

: Actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a special guest on his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 to promote the social work done by Goonj Foundation.Abhishek, along with founder of Goonj Foundation Anshu Gupta, will be seen on the Friday Special episode "Nai Chah Nai Rah"."I'm a great admirer of the work done by Mr Anshu and his team towards the development of the villages across the nation. After listening to his story of dedication on 'KBC', many will be inspired and should come forward to support the cause. It was a pleasure to share the stage of KBC with him and help him in his endeavour," Abhishek said in a statement.Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.