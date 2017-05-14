Abhishek Bachchan's Role in Arrest Not Based on Real Life Cop: Ram Gopal Varma

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says Abhishek Bachchan's character in his upcoming directorial venture Arrest is not based on any real life cop.

There were reports that the actor's role in the film is modelled on former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma.

"Abhishek plays a cop in the film. The film is not based on anyone's life, it is a completely fictional story. It is something related to the cops," Varma said.

"It partly has a connection to underworld but the story is set in today's times, it is set in modern times, the issues are different today," he says.

The filmmaker also quashed rumours of Huma Qureshi being part of the film.

"She is not a part of the film. It is more of a guy's film. There will be a leading lady but she doesn't have a prominent part," he says.