AbRam Khan Thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh's Father

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

If Amitabh Bachchan is the Big B, Shahrukh Khan is King Khan. And when two of Bollywood's biggest icons come together, you can be sure the Twitter-verse, not to mention the rest of social media, collectively loses its mind. AbRam Khan seems to have inherited his father's flair for making headlines, as his exploits make sure he remains the center of attention.Even at granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday part, the Big B couldn't help being captivated with the little Khan, and was captured on camera with SRK as AbRam waited impatiently to get some 'cotton candy'. Sharing the images on Twitter, Bachchan's post was replied by Shahrukh, who thanked him and mentioned that AbRam thinks Amitabh is SRK's 'papa'.Check out the exchange below.