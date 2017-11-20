GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AbRam Khan Thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh's Father

AbRam Khan seems to have inherited his father's flair for making headlines, as his exploits make sure he remains the center of attention.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2017, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AbRam Khan Thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh's Father
Image: Twitter/ Shah Rukh Khan's fan page.
If Amitabh Bachchan is the Big B, Shahrukh Khan is King Khan. And when two of Bollywood's biggest icons come together, you can be sure the Twitter-verse, not to mention the rest of social media, collectively loses its mind. AbRam Khan seems to have inherited his father's flair for making headlines, as his exploits make sure he remains the center of attention.

Even at granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday part, the Big B couldn't help being captivated with the little Khan, and was captured on camera with SRK as AbRam waited impatiently to get some 'cotton candy'. Sharing the images on Twitter, Bachchan's post was replied by Shahrukh, who thanked him and mentioned that AbRam thinks Amitabh is SRK's 'papa'.

Check out the exchange below.








Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES