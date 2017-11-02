AbRam Steals the Scene at SRK's Birthday Bash with This Epic Photobomb
At Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, son AbRam made sure he remained the center of attention despite all the celebrity guests
Image: Yogen Shah
Even as Shah Rukh Khan took to his Alibaug farmhouse to bring in his birthday with his family and friends, the social media accounts of several invitees exploded with images from the party.
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan were just some of the celebrity guests who joined SRK, wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam at the festivities.
And while the pictures the celebs have posted clearly show that they had a gala time, AbRam seemed to be having the most fun.
Despite being surrounded by the brightest stars of Bollywood, the young Khan made sure he remained the center of attention, as his photobombing a picture of Alia and Katrina shows.
Credit: @Karan Johar
KJo snapped the ladies while noting the picture had a special guest star. Check out other images from the party below.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Credit: @Karan Johar
Credit: @Karan Johar
