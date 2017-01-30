AbRam Walks in During SRK's Live Chat and Gives Internet Its Most Adorable Moment

Shah Rukh Khan has always been open about his love for his youngest child AbRam. The little Khan has accompnied his superstar father everywhere, from film sets to award functions and now even a live interview. The cast of popular youtube channel TVF recently interviewed SRK at his resident and little AbRam barged in between the live chat.

While AbRam's innocent voice and little chat with his father is adorable, the way SRK talks to him, is equally cute. The little charmer, unaware of the cameras, talks to his father about his injured thumb and SRK pretends to fix it. He then asks him to stand near the door as they are leaving and AbRam replies in his cute fumbling voice, "I'm ready."

This video is adorable to the core and the father-son duo makes you fall in love with their innocent, playful talks indeed.