Actor Allu Arjun Names Daughter Arha
A file photo of Allu Arjun.
Chennai: Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has a two-year-old son named Ayaan.
On his Twitter page on Sunday, Arjun shared the name of his daughter.
Our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. "AR" jun & Sne "HA" together ARHA #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/eD40TFhMgh
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2016
"Our newly-arrived angel Allu Arha. Hindu meaning: Lord Shiva. Islamic meaning: calm and serene," he wrote, and also shared a picture of his daughter.
Since the announcement, Allu Arha has been a trending topic on social media.
Arha was born earlier this year in November.
On the career front, Arjun is busy shooting for Telugu actioner Duvvada Jagannadham.
