Actor Allu Arjun Names Daughter Arha

IANS

First published: December 26, 2016, 10:33 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
A file photo of Allu Arjun.

Chennai: Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has a two-year-old son named Ayaan.

On his Twitter page on Sunday, Arjun shared the name of his daughter.

"Our newly-arrived angel Allu Arha. Hindu meaning: Lord Shiva. Islamic meaning: calm and serene," he wrote, and also shared a picture of his daughter.

Since the announcement, Allu Arha has been a trending topic on social media.

Arha was born earlier this year in November.

On the career front, Arjun is busy shooting for Telugu actioner Duvvada Jagannadham.

