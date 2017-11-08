Actor Kristina Cohen Files Police Complaint Against Ed Westwick

: Actor Kristina Cohen has filed a complaint against Ed Westwick with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) following her claims that the Gossip Girl star raped her three years ago.Cohen filed a report at LAPD's Hollywood Division and it states that "suspect forced the victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence...three years ago", according to The Hollywood Reporter.The police is investigating her claims of alleged rape. Westwick, meanwhile, has denied the allegations of rape leveled against him by Cohen.Westwick posted his statement on Twitter stating, "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman." "I certainly have never committed rape," he added.Earlier, in a lengthy Facebook post Cohen alleged that the rape occurred at Westwick's apartment. Cohen said she met Westwick for the first time when she visited the 30-year-old actor's apartment with her then- boyfriend who was friends with him.She said she wanted to leave after Westwick made some sexual comments, but stayed back as her producer boyfriend did not want to make the Westwick feel awkward.Cohen said after the rape the producer she went with, put the blame on her, "telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career."