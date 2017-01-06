Actor Om Puri Passes Away at the Age of 66

Veteran actor Om Puri is no more. He was 66. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai. The actor, along with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, was credited for being part of parallel, new-wave cinema that brought change in the film industry back in the 1980s.

When CNN News18 reached out to the late actor's estranged wife, Nandita Puri, she confirmed the news and requested for privacy.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted the news of his demise on Friday morning.

Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 6, 2017

Filmmaker Karan Johar also gave his condolences on Twitter.

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

Born in Ambala, Haryana, to a Punjabi family, the actor made his debut in films in a marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1972. The critically acclaimed actor was one of the prominent names of parallel cinema that changed Indian cinema in the 1980s. A two time National Award winner, the actor was honoured with the Padmashri in 1990.

He was last seen in a Pakistani comedy film, Actor in Law, which released in September 2016. The actor also lent his voice for the character of Bagheera in The Jungle Book.

The actor studied acting in two of the most prestigious acting schools of the country- NSD and FTII and is remembered for his strong performances in films like Bhavni Bhavai, Ardh Satya, Arohan and many others.

